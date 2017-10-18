Famous Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Panipat

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old Haryanvi singer was today shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district, police said.Harshita Dahiya was shot when she was on her way back home in a car at around 4 PM after her performance at a function in the village, police said."When she was returning, a black car overtook her vehicle near Chamrara and forced it to stop," Panipat DSP Desh Raj said.He said two unidentified youths asked the two assistants and the driver of the singer to come out of the car and later shot her in the vehicle.The assailants fired seven bullets and six bullets hit Harshita's forehead and neck, resulting into her on the spot death, police said, adding that the youths fled the scene after killing her.A murder case had been registered and investigations were underway, the DSP said.Harshita was living in Narela in Delhi.