 Fake stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi dies
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Fake stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi dies

Fake stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi dies

By: || Updated: 27 Oct 2017 09:55 AM
Fake stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi dies

File image of Telgi/ PTI

Bengaluru:  Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in the multi-crore counterfeit stamp paper scam, died of multi-organ failure at a government hospital here today.

Telgi (56) died around 3.55 pm at the Victoria Hospital, where he was admitted with meningitis a few days ago, police said.

According to the doctors, the high-profile convict was on ventilator and life support after multi-organ failure, and was in a critical state.

Telgi was sentenced to 30 years rigorous imprisonment in 2006, besides being slapped with a whopping fine of Rs 202 crore. He had been lodged in the Parapana Agrahara central jail here for the last 16 years.

He was arrested in Ajmer in November 2001 in connection with the fake stamp paper scam, running into billions of rupees.

Telgi had multiple health problems. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension for over 20 years.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'If MP roads are better, won't I mention it?' asks Shivraj Chouhan

trending now

TV
BAD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans; Bigg Boss contestant ...
MOVIES
Watch Trailer: Sunny Leone looks STUNNING in 'Tera Intezaar'
MOVIES
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Getting MARRIED?