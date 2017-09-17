Watch: Fake Income Tax officers beaten up, arrested in Delhi

The incident was reported in national capital's Malviya Nagar on Sunday.The accused barged into the house of a businessman's family as part of an IT raid and asked to search the premises.They then extorted Rs. 20 lakh from the businessman family. The family later indulged into a feud with the men as they demanded money, following which people in the neighborhood gathered and started beating the six.Later police was called as the feud grew. While investigating the matter, the police discovered that all the six were possessing as fake IT officers.The police have arrested all six fake personnel and have also recovered the extorted money.The apprehended have been identified as Mitesh Kumar, Naunhyal (45), Yogender Kumar (32), Govind Sharma (45), Amit Aggarwal (35), all reportedly income tax officials and driver Parvinder (21).The victim businessman later said, "a similar incident had taken place with me some years ago. I had asked for police protection which was later revoked.