Extremely saddening, law & order situation getting worse: Akhilesh Yadav on law student murder in Allahabad











The accused have been identified and one of them has been arrested. Rest will be accounted for very soon and strictest punishment shall be given according to law. https://t.co/yojBoiysbS



— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 11, 2018



: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the murder of 26-year-old law student Dilip Saroj by a group of men outside a restaurant by hockey sticks, brick, iron rod and chairs.Terming the entire incident extremely saddening, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the present CM Yogi Adityanath and said that the law and order situation has worsened.In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old law student died in Allahabad after he was attacked by a group of men.The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV camera. Later, The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the death.A minor altercation led to free for all.Informing about the incident, cops said that the rest will be arrested soon.(With ANI inputs)