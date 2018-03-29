Exim Bank Recruitment 2018: Apply for 13 Post of AO, IT, Legal Officers | Bank Recruitment

https://www.eximbankindia.in/Assets/Dynamic/PDF/Recruitment/2018/Exim%20AO.pdf

Exim Bank is inviting applications for recruitment to 13 posts of Administrative Officer (JMI), Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer.Exim Bank recruitment 2018 notification has been released by the Export-Import Bank of India on its official website. Interested candidates can fill in the application form that is available online at the official website of the bank – eximindia.inThe online application date extends from April 6, 2018 to April 28, 2018 (till 5 pm).: 5 posts for Administrative Officer, 4 for Information Technology Officer (contract basis), and 4 for Legal Officer (contract), are vacant.From April 06, 2018, after 11:00 PM, candidates can start applying for Exim Bank recruitment 2018. Under the career section, on the bank’s official website: eximbankindia.in , the application form will be available.The application fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs.600, while the SC/ST category candidates can apply at a fee of Rs.100.The candidates will be selected after a written exam followed by an interview.The pay scale for Administrative Officer will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020 per month, while the pay scale for Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer on contract will be Rs 14,00,000 per annum.For Administrative Officer (JMI)- A Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with at least 50% marks. It is advisable that the candidates should go through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility -For Legal Officers: A Bachelor’s degree in law is a must with minimum 60% marks from a recognised university. It is advisable that the candidates should go through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility -For IT Officers: A B.Tech/M.Tech degree in Computer Science or an MCA Degree with minimum 60% marksThe maximum age limit for Administrative Officer is 40 years for General candidates and 43 years for OBC candidates.The maximum age limit for IT Officer and Legal Offcier (on contract) is 35 years for General, 38 years for OBC and 40 for SC candidates.Stay tuned for more updates on Exim Bank Recruitment Examination 2018.