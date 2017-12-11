Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get married in Italy



The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”



The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December .





New Delhi: It’s official, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are officially married now. The duo tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in a resort named Borgo Finocchieto in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena, Italy at around 6 pm (IST).

The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.

Their spokesperson said, “We are extremely grateful to the media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support.”

Anushka and Virat left for Italy late on Thursday night, giving rise to speculations about their marriage this week. There was no official confirmation from neither Virat nor Anushka but according to reports, it was certain. The couple wanted to keep it a private affair.As reported by ABP News earlier, the Indian captain and Anushka was about all set to tie the knot on December 12 and today it is official.The marriage took place in high security. No media personnel was allowed to enter the marriage venue.The venue is believed to be one of the costliest in the world. It is an 800-year restored village. Former US President Barack Obama also went spent considerable amount of time in this resort during his vacation last year.According to reports, 15 close friends and relatives attended the wedding along with Virat’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.The bridal wear has been designed by famous Bollywood designer Sabysachi MukherjeeVirat and Anushka will return to India on December 21 after spending a short honeymoon in Rome.After returning to India, the duo has planned to host to a grand reception on 22nd December at Mumbai’s JW Marriot hotel. Another reception will be held in Virat's hometown Delhi. However, no Indian cricketer will be on the list of invitees as the team will be occupied with T20 series against Sri Lanka.We wish the couple a very happy married life.