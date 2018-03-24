EXCLUSIVE pictures & visuals from Akash Ambani's pre-engagement ceremony in Goa

Goa: In a sumptuously rich manner, Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Aakash Amabni, who is set to get engaged to Shloka Mehta, underwent a pre-wedding photo shoot.The photography took place at Jiva spa near Taj Fort Aguada hotel.The shoot took place right before the engagement ceremony.Around 6 pm on Saturday, two international photographers got beautiful pictures clicked around peach and white flowers.As per reports, the engagement ceremony is likely to be a close knit scene between the two families, who are staying at Taj Holiday Village hotel.Around 50 people from both the sides are staying at the hotel, and will later be a part of engagement ceremony.The same was followed by a pre-engagement private function where both the families were seen dancing on the dance floor on Bollywood music.The same was also followed with sky shots as well.