EXCLUSIVE pictures & visuals from Akash Ambani's pre-engagement ceremony in Goa

The photography took place at Jiva spa near Taj Fort Aguada hotel.
The shoot took place right before the engagement ceremony.
Around 6 pm on Saturday, two international photographers got beautiful pictures clicked around peach and white flowers.
As per reports, the engagement ceremony is likely to be a close knit scene between the two families, who are staying at Taj Holiday Village hotel.
Around 50 people from both the sides are staying at the hotel, and will later be a part of engagement ceremony.
The same was followed by a pre-engagement private function where both the families were seen dancing on the dance floor on Bollywood music.
The same was also followed with sky shots as well.
First Published: 24 Mar 2018 09:51 PM