Exclusive: 'It was an accident', UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Kasganj violence

New Delhi: Amid reviewing preparations for the two-day Investors' Summit beginning in Lucknow on February 21, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to ABP News' Pankaj Jha on a wide range of issues that has put his state under the spotlight in the past few months.“Our biggest challenge was to change the perception of Uttar Pradesh and in the past 11-12 months, we have changed it. The focus areas have been defined and results are visible,” Yogi said.“People used to laugh on me when I used to say the roads will be pothole-free, without discrimination people will be given electricity unlike in past tenure where only four districts were given privilege.”Elaborating on the summit and holding meetings with country’s biggest conglomerates Yogi said, “Around 8,000 delegates have registered with us, over 900 MoUs have been finalized. I am estimating that Uttar Pradesh is ready for the biggest investiment in the state. People have observed government’s intentions so have the investors and hence they want to invest here.”The event would be attended by the President, Prime Minister, Union ministers, public representatives, investors, CEOs of various companies and senior officials.Stressing on the development works taken place, he said: "There is a lot of focus on infrastructure development, especially the four-lane highways, Metro construction and airport in Jewar."Highlighting his government’s cleansing plan and to project the state as a crime-free, Yogi said, “In the past 11 months there was not a single communal clash in the state.”Commenting on the Kasganj violence that erupted on January 26, he asserted, “It was an accident not riot. The message was sent across. Police handled the situation well and booked all the accused.”Although, he admitted the incident should not have happened and should have been controlled well in hand.Yogi said it is the responsibility of the state administration to provide security and protection to not only the people of Uttar Pradesh but also to the tourists coming to the state.The chief minister called the recent PNB scam a sin committed during the UPA rule. “The scam has been exposed now. We will take all necessary action.”