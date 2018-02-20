EXCLUSIVE: 'How will Nirav Modi repay when ED has seized his businesses' asks diamond merchant's lawyer

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview to ABP News, PNB scam’s kingpin, Nirav Modi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Tuesday said, “Nirav Modi’s letter to PNB is being wrongly interpreted”.Aggarwal said that Nirav Modi never said that he cannot return the money. But now that “ED has seized his property worth 5,100 crore; then PNB should take money from ED”.He further asserted that if “ED will seize all his properties and business then how Modi will be able to pay salaries to people and also how he will be able to return the money”.The lawyer further lost his cool when questioned on Nirav Modi’s involvement in the ‘Rs 11,500 crore scam’.In a letter to PNB, diamond merchant Nirvav Modi stated that “The erroneously cited liability resulted in a media frenzy which led to immediate search and seizure of operations, and which in turn resulted in Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International effectively ceasing to be going-concerns”.“This thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks,” Modi, who left the country along with his family in the first week of January, wrote in the letter.“In the anxiety to recover your dues immediately, despite my offer (on February 13, a day before the public announcement, and on 15,) your actions have destroyed my brand and the business and have now restricted your ability to recover all the dues leaving a trail of unpaid debts,” he said.