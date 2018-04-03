 Examination for class 10th Maths paper will not be re-held: CBSE
Last week, HRD Ministry had announced that the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25.

By: || Updated: 03 Apr 2018 01:16 PM
Indian students shout slogans during a protest against education minister Prakash Javadekar in Amritsar on March 31, 2018. India's government on March 30 announced fresh dates for high school examinations after two papers were leaked ahead of crucial tests, forcing hundreds of thousands of students to resit their finals. Police are investigating how the mathematics and economics papers were accessed and spread via WhatsApp messenger before the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. / AFP PHOTO / NARINDER NANU

New Delhi: Examination for class 10th Maths paper will not happen again, said CBSE on Tuesday.

CBSE added that the impact of paper leak was not much.




Last week, HRD Ministry had announced that the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25.

While the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

CBSE's announcement had come after it received complaints that the question papers for the two subjects were leaked.

The Delhi Police has lodged two cases over the leaks of the CBSE question papers. The first case related to the leak of economics question paper was lodged on March 27, while the other pertaining to the leak of mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the CBSE's regional director.
The examinations for the class 10 mathematics and class 12 economic papers were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively, reported news agency PTI.

