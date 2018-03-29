'Even I could not sleep, I am also a parent,' Javadekar vows to nab culprits

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said the culprits of the paper leak will not be spared."This is a very unfortunate development, I understand the pain and anguish of the students and the parents. Those involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits. I could not sleep, I am also a parent," Javadekar told the media.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday that it would re-conduct the Class X mathematics examination and the Class XII economics exam after both papers were leaked, affecting an estimated 28 lakh students across India.The CBSE said the re-exam dates would be announced within a week. The government has said the difficulty level will remain unchanged.PM Narendra Modi in his telephonic conversation with Javadekar expressed disappointment about the paper leak and demanded strict action against those involved.The Delhi Police is questioning one Vicky, the owner of a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar, whose name was shared by the CBSE in their complaint and who is suspected to be behind the alleged leak. Around 10 students were also identified by the Crime Branch sleuths and are reportedly being quizzed.