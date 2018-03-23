Equity indices open lower, Nifty50 slips below 10000 mark

: Key Indian equity indices on Friday opened on a subdued note following a global sell-off, with the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipping below the 10,000-level.At 9.16 a.m., the Nifty50 -- which opened at 9,968.80 points -- declined by 120.20 points or 1.19 per cent to trade at 9,994.55 points.The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 32650.89 points, traded at 32641.91 points -- down 364.36 points or 1.10 per cent from the previous session's close.The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,398 declines and 122 advances.Heavy selling pressure was observed across all sectors led by banking, metals, auto, capital goods and consumer durables stocks.On Thursday, negative cues on the back of global protectionist measures, higher interest rates in the US and hike in crude oil prices, along with selling pressure in banking, auto and capital goods stocks depressed the key indices.The Nifty50 fell by 40.50 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 10,114.75 points while the Sensex closed at 33,006.27 points -- down 129.91 points or 0.39 per cent.