Environment ministry's Twitter gaffe: 'Instead of condemning Karni Sena violence, Rahul Gandhi posting cheesy tweets'

In an apparent gaffe, the official Twitter handle of the Environment Ministry on Thursday put out a post questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi's position on the violence by fringe elements over the release of film "Padmaavat".

By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 09:16 PM
NEW DELHI: In an apparent gaffe, the official Twitter handle of the Environment Ministry on Thursday put out a post questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi's position on the violence by fringe elements over the release of film "Padmaavat".

Replying to a tweet critical of the BJP's role in the violence from a Twitter handle, @AccheDin, the ministry's official account -- @moefcc -- tweeted: "Not a single tweet from the Cong president condemning #KarniSenaViolence, instead just a cheesy tweet like this one."

However, the tweet, made around 11.24 am, was deleted within hours. But several Twitter users had by then latched on to the gaffe to take swipes at the ministry.

There was no reaction available immediately from the environment ministry over the development.

Gandhi last night took to Twitter to hit out at the BJP over widespread violent protests by groups opposing release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed period drama.

"There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," he had tweeted.

First Published:
