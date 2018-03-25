 Encounter in Noida: Shravan Chaudhay, wanted in murder case, rewardee of Rs 50,000, died in exchange of fire with cops
By: || Updated: 25 Mar 2018 08:53 AM
Image: UP Police/Twitter

Noida (UP): In a big achievement for Uttar Pradesh police, Shravan Chaudhay, a wanted in murder case in Delhi and Noida, has died in exchange of fire with Noida police on the Sunday morning.

Chaudhay was a rewardee of Rs 50,000 each from Noida and Delhi. One AK 47 and one SBBL gun were recovered from him.

[MUST READ] OPINION: By curbing crime & cheating, CM Yogi Adityanath is doing 'walk the talk'

Since the Yogi Agityanath government has come to power in UP, it has been continuously acting tough to bring law and order in the state.

In another development from Saharanpur, a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head killed on Saturday night. However, another managed to escape in an encounter with police. One cop got injured. Rs 1 Lakh, one motorcycle and a pistol were seized. Police was on the look-out for the absconding criminal.

