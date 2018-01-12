 Eminent writer Doodhnath Singh passes away
Singh, who was suffering from prostrate cancer, is survived by two sons and a daughter

By: || Updated: 12 Jan 2018 11:44 AM
Doodh Nath Singh/ Image courtesy: Twitter

Allahabad: Eminent Hindi writer Doodhnath Singh passed away here early on Friday, hospital authorities said. He was 81.

Singh, who was suffering from prostrate cancer, is survived by two sons and a daughter. He was admitted to the hospital on January 4 after his condition deteriorated, family sources said.

His literary journey had many milestones. He is known for his works like "Sapaat Chehre Wala Aadmi", "Aakhri Kalaam", "Nishkaasan", "Bhai Ka Shok Geet", "Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra" and "Surang se Lautate Huye".

Awarded the Bharat Bharti award, Singh was very active in political commentaries.

