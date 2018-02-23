 Election to 58 Rajya Sabha seats on March 23
Elections for 58 seats of Rajya Sabha from 16 states will be held on March 23, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Elections for 58 seats of Rajya Sabha from 16 states will be held on March 23, the Election Commission announced on Friday. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: Elections for 58 seats of Rajya Sabha from 16 states will be held on March 23, the Election Commission announced on Friday. 

Besides the biennial elections, the EC also announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala after M P Veerendra Kumar resigned in December. His term was to end in April, 2022.

While the last date of nomination is March 12, counting of votes for all seats will be held on March 23, it said in a statement.

57 Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant on April 2.



The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale.

The retiring members include 10 from Uttar Pradesh, six each from Bihar and Maharashtra, five each Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four members from Gujarat and Karnataka while the number is three each for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Rajasthan.



Two members will retire from Jharkhand while Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have one retiring member each.

Also, bye-poll for a seat from Kerala will be held on March 23 due the to resignation of M.P. Veerendra Kumar.

