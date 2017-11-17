Election Commission recognises Nitish Kumar-led group as JD(U)

In a setback to Sharad Yadav, the Election Commission today ruled that the group led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the real Janata Dal (United) and is entitled to use the 'Arrow' poll symbol of the party.The JD(U) is a recognised state party in Bihar.The EC, in its order issued today, said the group led by Kumar "has demonstrated overwhelming majority support" in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the national council of the party, which is the apex organisational body of the JD(U)."The group led by Nitish Kumar is hereby recognised as the Janata Dal (United)...Consequently, the group led by Nitish Kumar is entitled to use the reserved symbol 'Arrow' of the party as a recognised State Party in Bihar," the order read.After Kumar decided to join hands with the BJP by ending alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress, senior party leader Yadav accused him of indulging in anti-party activities by going against the decision of the national executive of the party which had resolved to oppose the BJP.Yadav had maintained that the faction led by him was the real JD(U). His factiLECTION on's working president Chhotubhai Amarsang Vasava moved the poll panel staking claim over the party and its election symbol.