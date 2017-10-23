 Eighteen-month-old child raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh
Eighteen-month-old child raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh

The child was admitted to a hospital.

Updated: 23 Oct 2017 01:56 PM
Image: For representational purpose (PTI)

Badaun (UP): An eighteen-month-old girl child was in a critical condition after she was allegedly
raped by her uncle in a village here, police said today.

The incident took place last evening at a village in the Binawar area here, Superintendent of Police Kamal Kishore said.

SP Kishore said villagers alerted by the girl's cry reached the spot and caught the accused before he could flee.

The accused has been arrested, police said, adding that the child was admitted to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be serious.

