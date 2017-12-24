 Eight-year-old dies of dengue, hospital charges Rs 16 lakh
Eight-year-old dies of dengue, hospital charges Rs 16 lakh

Medanta Hospital of Gurgaon charged Rs. 16 lakh for treatment of dengue from the family of an eight-year-old .

By: || Updated: 24 Dec 2017 10:35 PM
Father of the deceased child. Image: ANI

Gurgaon: In yet another gruesome example of the atrocities of private hospitals, a Gurugram hospital allegedly billed Rs. 16 lakh from the parents of an eight-year-old dengue patient who later succumbed to the disease.

Medanta Hospital reportedly charged around Rs. 16 lakh for a treatment of twenty one days, post which the child was referred to another hospital.

According to reports the complaint that was lodged at Police Station Sadar, alleged Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for charging extortionately high amount for treatment of dengue and then referring the child to government hospital when his condition deteriorated.

According to reports the hospital charged an amount of Rs.15.88 lakh for 21 days of treatment which did not cure the child. The parents had to borrow money from acquaintances for the treatment. However when the doctors felt that the child's condition is such that he could not be kept in the hospital , they pressurized them to get him admitted in a government hospital.

The complaints are being probed.









This is second major incident of this kind to come into light recently. Prior to this Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute charged Rs. 15 lakh for a treatment of 15 days of a seven-year-old dengue patient who was declared dead when moved to another hospital.

