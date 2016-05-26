Eight injured in bus blast in Haryana, government forms SIT

At least eight people were injured on Thursday in a low-intensity blast in a Haryana Roadways bus here, police said.The state government later ordered a probe by a four-member special investigation team led by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) S.S. Kapoor.A Haryana Police spokesman said the help of the National Investigation Agency in probing the bus blast will also be taken.Police officials said they were investigating if the "low- intensity" blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device.Kurukshetra district police chief Simardeep Singh told the media that a timer and battery used in the blast were found at the blast site.Some windowpanes of the bus were damaged due to the blast, which occurred when the bus was moving from Sonipat to Chandigarh on the busy National Highway-1 or Grand Trunk Road.The Haryana Police have registered a case of attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.The SIT will also probe two train blasts in Panipat in January and May.A low-intensity blast occurred in January inside the Panipat-Ambala passenger train at Panipat. Another blast occurred in a train in Panipat on May 13.Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar visited the Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra to enquire about the well being of those injured in the bus blast.Panwar announced a financial aid of Rs.50,000 to each of the injured.He lauded the bus driver and conductor for helping the injured and said letters of appreciation would be given to both.