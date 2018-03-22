Education fee cap for martyrs' children removed

A Rs 10,000 cap on the education fee paid to the children of military personnel killed in the line of duty has been removed, the government announced on Thursday.An order dated September 13, 2017, by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare of the Defence Ministry had capped the fee for tuition and hostel expenses for children of martyrs at Rs 10,000 per month in line with the 7th Pay Commission. The order came into effect from July 1, 2017.An order dated March 21, 2018, said the cap has been lifted for those studying in government or government-aided institutions, military schools, other schools and institutions recognised by the central or state governments, and autonomous institutions under the government.The approval was granted by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in January, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had said that out of a total 2,679 students during the year 2017-18, 193 were drawing more than the capped amount of tuition and hostel fee.Bhamre said the savings were reported to be around Rs 3 crore.Around 250 students were affected during 2017-18 after the decision came into force.The highest amount drawn was Rs 18.95 lakh per annum for a student.The scheme was first announced in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 1971 - two days after Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.