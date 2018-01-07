Editors Guild of India condemns the FIR by UIDAI on journalist for story on Aadhaar data breach

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday strongly condemned the FIR by UIDAI against a journalist of The Tribune, who published a story on Aadhar data breach.Calling it an attack on the freedom of press, the Editors Guild of India came out in defence of Rachna Khaira who did the story.According to a statement released by the Editors Guild, the reporter did an investigation that was of great public interest. The UIDAI should internally probe the alleged breach, rather than lodging FIR against the journalist.In the statement it has said that, the FIR against the reporter is unfair and is a direct attack on the freedom of press.The Guild has demanded intervention from the concerned union ministry and has sought withdrawal of the cases against the reporter. It has also demanded fair investigation into the matter.On January 3, The Tribune had published a story where it claimed that Aadhaar Data of people can be bought for Rs.500. The reporter had carried on the entire investigation with under concealed identity. However, as soon as the story was published the matter caught national attention. Seeing the situation worsening, the UIDAI refuted all the allegations by the Tribune and lodged an FIR on the reporter and the owner of the organization.