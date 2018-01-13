ED Raids Karti Chidambaram's premises over Aircel-Maxis case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at premises of Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram.As per sources, the raids are being conducted in Chennai and National Capital in connection to the Aircel Maxis case.As per sources, both Chidambaram and Karti were present at he residence when the raids were conducted at his Jor Bagh residence.The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the UPA regime. In 2011, former Aircel head C. Sivasankaran complained to the CBI that he was being forced by then telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran to sell Aircel to the Malaysia-based Maxis Communications group owned by T. Ananda Krishnan.Earlier in February 2017, the then communication minister, Dayanidhi Maran, and the others accused in the Aircel-Maxis case, were discharged by a special CBI court.Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had alleged that in 2006 a company controlled by Karti Chidambaram received a 5 per cent share of Aircel to get part of Rs. 4,000 crore paid by Maxis for a 74 per cent stake in Aircel. According to Swamy, Chidambaram withheld the FIPB clearance till the 5 per cent was paid to Karthi.