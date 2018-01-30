Economic Survey: Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes on Govt



The #EconomicSurvey2018 says, #AccheDin are here, except for these minor hiccups:

Industrial Growth is ⬇

Agricultural Growth is ⬇

GDP Growth is ⬇

JOB Growth is ⬇



"Don't worry Be Happy!"https://t.co/nXsHWvGuo3



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 29, 2018

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at the government hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the Economic Survey 2017-18.Hitting out at government, Gandhi took to his Twitter account and said, “Achhe din are here except, Industrial growth has gone down, GDP has gone down, agricultural growth has gone down, JOB growth has gone down”. Gandhi further sarcastically said “Don’t worry, be happy”.To add a little humor to his tweet, Gandhi also added a link to a famous song “Don’t worry, be happy”.As per the Economic Survey, the Real GDP growth rate in 2017-18 was - 6.75%, and nominal growth rate was10.5%.For the current financial year 2018-19, the survey has predicted a growth rate of 7-7.5%.The survey also stated that the GST revenues doing well: 12 percent growth, better buoyancy than previous taxes.It further stated that “Post-demonetization and GST, increase in new tax filers (over and above natural increase) of about 1.8 million and some boost to individual income tax collections”.