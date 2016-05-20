EC was acting at behest of Jayalalithaa: Karunanidhi

Attacking the Election Commission (EC) for postponing polling in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi on Friday said the commission has become a slave to the ruling party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and was acting at the behest of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.The DMK chief also threatened to hold a protest against the EC. "I will hold a protest if elections in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies are postponed further.""How many seats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won to ask for the postponement of elections in the two constituencies, Karunanidhi sought to know, while alleging that it was a "conspiracy".He further sought to know as to what answers do they have on the Rs 570 crore that was seized by them (EC) during raids.Polling in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies were postponed in the wake of widespread distribution of money by political parties and candidates, which the EC perceived as a threat to free and fair elections.