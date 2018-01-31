Earthquake tremors felt in northern India including Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were also reported in Kashmir. Punjab state also felt the tremors. However no loss of life or property is reported.On Richter Scale it was reported 6.2. Quake origin was in Hindukush mountains at a depth of 186 km. In some places, people came out of their homes.Quake jolts Pakistan's Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar cities too.Just 2 weeks back, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale shook Assam's Kokrajhar district and its neighbouring areas today, the Met office said.