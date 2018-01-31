 Earthquake tremors felt in northern India including Delhi-NCR
On Richter Scale it was reported 6.2. Quake origin was in Hindukush mountains at a depth of 186 km. In some places, people came out of their homes.

31 Jan 2018
New Delhi: On Wednesday afternoon, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

Earthquake tremors were also reported in Kashmir. Punjab state also felt the tremors. However no loss of life or property is reported.

On Richter Scale it was reported 6.2. Quake origin was in Hindukush mountains at a depth of 186 km. In some places, people came out of their homes.

Quake jolts Pakistan's Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar cities too.

Just 2 weeks back, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale shook Assam's Kokrajhar district and its neighbouring areas today, the Met office said.

