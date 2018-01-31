Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Kashmir

Srinagar: A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.The intensity of the tremors were so high that people could be seen running around and leaving their houses and looking for safer shelter.Also people working in their offices could also see chairs moving because of the tremors.As per EMSC (European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre), the epicenter of the same was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.No damage to any life or property has been reported. But, at least one person died and several others injured in Balochistan's Lasbela, as the impact of earthquake quite high there.