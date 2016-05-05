Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts central Nepal

: A mild 4.1-magnitude tremor hit central Nepal this morning.The aftershock was recorded at 10.31 am local time with Gorkha/Dhading epicentre, according to the National Seismological centre.Also Read:On Wednesday, another mild tremor measuring 4 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Kalikot district in western Nepal at 5.32 am.A total of 452 aftershocks with 4 or more magnitude have been reported after the devastating temblor of April 25 last year that killed nearly 9,000 peopleAlso Read: