 Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts central Nepal
Search

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts central Nepal

By: || Updated: 05 May 2016 02:18 PM
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts central Nepal
Kathmandu: A mild 4.1-magnitude tremor hit central Nepal this morning.

The aftershock was recorded at 10.31 am local time with Gorkha/Dhading epicentre, according to the National Seismological centre.

Also Read: Strongest earthquakes in the world since 1900

On Wednesday, another mild tremor measuring 4 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Kalikot district in western Nepal at 5.32 am.

A total of 452 aftershocks with 4 or more magnitude have been reported after the devastating temblor of April 25 last year that killed nearly 9,000 people

Also Read: Massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake could hit North India soon

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Parl. adjourned over Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

trending now

VIDEO
Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi to play lead in ...
INDIA
Chidambaram corners PM Modi over 'pakoda' remark
VIDEO
Ajay Devgan and Ileana get candid while talking to ...