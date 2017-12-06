Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

According to the IMD's National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm."The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses," an official at Centre for Seismology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told IANS.The epicentre of the quake was at 30 km depth, and the tremor is considered moderate. This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the state.There were no reports of loss of property or life.Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.