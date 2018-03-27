EAM Sushma Swaraj re-tweets Congress' campaign against her over death of 39 Indians in Iraq



Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks

— Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018

New Delhi: In a major goof-up External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday re-tweeted a Congress’ post, which a campaign sidelining her on the death of 39 Indians in Iraq.The online campaign sought answers from people on the death of 39 Indians in Iraq saying, “Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister?”The tweet by the Congress party was posted on March 26 at 10:49 am. The campaign which offered two responses; i.e yes or no, had 33,879 people who had voted.Of these 33,879 people, 24% had voted in yes and the rest had voted in negative.The re-tweet by the External Affairs Minister, who has been known for her swift responses on social media websites and for extending help to people via the same, left her followers stunned.The campaign, which is now over, offered two options to the respondents, Yes or No. A total of 33,879 people voted.The tweet has not been put down the minister as yet.