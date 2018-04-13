During fast, BJP MLAs caught ‘snacking’ on sandwiches

A video clipping of the two chomping on sandwiches and chips went viral on the social media.

Pune: On Thursday, two BJP legislators were caught snacking on sandwiches and chips as the party leaders and cadres led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a day’s fast across India.



A video clipping of the two chomping on sandwiches and chips went viral on the social media. The two BJP legislators were identified as Bhimrao Tapkir and Sanjay Bhegade alias Bala.



They were filmed while ‘breaking’ their fast mid-way during an official meeting convened in the Pune Council Hall by Guardian Minister Girish Bapat.

The day-long fast by the BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given to protest the washout of the second half of parliament’s budget session.

