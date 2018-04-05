 During army recruitment test, man dies of heart attack
The deceased collapsed during the physical test.

Updated: 05 Apr 2018 08:09 PM
Image representational: PTI

Gurugram: A young man aspiring to join the army died on Thursday while participating in a physical test in Gurugram.

Deceased Jitender Singh, 22, originally hailed from Almora district of Uttarakhand but was presently living in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area with his family.

"Jitender was called to appear for physical test. He collapsed after running for around 100 metres. An unconscious Jitender was rushed to Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

"Prima facie, he died of a heart attack. The viscera has been sent to the forensic science lab to know the exact cause of death," a doctor said.

