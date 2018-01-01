 Due to heavy fog 400 trains delayed, 15 cancelled on New Year's Eve
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Due to heavy fog 400 trains delayed, 15 cancelled on New Year's Eve

Due to heavy fog 400 trains delayed, 15 cancelled on New Year's Eve

Railways has started using Fog Pass Device (Fog Pilot Assistance System) or FSD which can continuously calculate the distance of the train in relation to the next landmark

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 08:46 PM
Due to heavy fog 400 trains delayed, 15 cancelled on New Year's Eve

(Photo: AFP)

NEW DELHI: Thousands of passengers were stranded as nearly 400 trains were delayed due to dense fog across the country on December 31.

According to the official data, as of December 31 midnight, 400 mail and express trains reached their destinations late after getting delayed on account of fog.

As of January 1, 2018, 6:30am, 56 trains arrived late, 20 were rescheduled and 15 trains were cancelled.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth launches website, requests people to bring a good change in Tamil Nadu

The Railways said that it has started Fog Pass Device (Fog Pilot Assistance System) or FSD, which is is GPS-enabled and can continuously calculate the distance of the train in relation to the next landmark, enabling drivers to know when exactly a signal is approaching.

The national transporter has recently installed 4,920 such devices in the most fog-affected railway zones - northern, north-central, north-eastern and north-western.

Plans are afoot to install additional 1,175 such devices to take the total to 6,095, covering the most-affected zones, the national transporter said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IndiGo exempts Indian sportspersons from weapon-handling charges

trending now

VIDEO
Top 10: PM Narendra Modi wishes nation on New Year 2018
INDIA
Heavy traffic cripples Delhi as over 1 lakh people gather ...
VIDEO
Jammu and Kashmir: 5 soldiers killed in terror attack on ...