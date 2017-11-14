Due to cardiac arrest, YOU may die during sex: Study

You may believe it or not but you may get sudden cardiac arrest during or just after sex.Although, heart-stopping sex is exceptional, but when it happens it usually happens to a man, says study to examine sudden heart arrest during or just after sex.As per reports, American Heart Association presented a report which said that sex is linked to about 1 in 100 sudden cardiac arrests in men.In women, however, the ration is 1 in 1,000.The report, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.It is pertinent to know here that unexpected cardiac arrest occurs when an electrical malfunction causes the heart to stop functioning and in most cases, victims die.The study observed at 4,557 sudden cardiac arrests over several years in Portland, Ore. It found just 34 happened during sexual intercourse (or after it). Males suffered two-thirds of all sudden cardiac arrests but at a much bigger rate when linked to sex — 32 out of the 34 cases.The cardiac arrest condition is different from a heart attack because in the later the blood flow to the heart is cut off and those who have suffered heart attacks or have other heart-related issues are at increased risk of cardiac arrest.