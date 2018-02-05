 DU student of Daulat Ram College alleges sexual harassment by college professor
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • DU student of Daulat Ram College alleges sexual harassment by college professor

DU student of Daulat Ram College alleges sexual harassment by college professor

Professor used to follow her and call her to meet him alone and when she opposed his advances, he threatened to fail her in internal exams, cops said.

By: || Updated: 05 Feb 2018 08:31 AM
DU student of Daulat Ram College alleges sexual harassment by college professor

Image: du.ac.in

New Delhi: A girl student of a Delhi college alleged that she was being sexually harassed by a professor following which he was booked, police said.

The 17-year-old victim is a resident of Haryana. She was a first-year student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram college, they said on Sunday.

Whenever he found her alone, the professor tried to touch her inappropriately, alleged student.

Professor used to follow her and call her to meet him alone and when she opposed his advances, he threatened to fail her in internal exams, cops said.

On January 31, an FIR was registered in the matter and further probe was underway.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Rahul Gandhi only alternative to Narendra Modi: Congress

trending now

VIDEO
UP Cabinet minister Ashutosh Tandon faces protest from party ...
VIDEO
Know all about Ankit Saxena murder case
VIDEO
Noida: SSP of Noida denies news of Fake encounter ...