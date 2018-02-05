DU student of Daulat Ram College alleges sexual harassment by college professor

A girl student of a Delhi college alleged that she was being sexually harassed by a professor following which he was booked, police said.The 17-year-old victim is a resident of Haryana. She was a first-year student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram college, they said on Sunday.Whenever he found her alone, the professor tried to touch her inappropriately, alleged student.Professor used to follow her and call her to meet him alone and when she opposed his advances, he threatened to fail her in internal exams, cops said.On January 31, an FIR was registered in the matter and further probe was underway.