 Donald Trump’s 'Covfefe' makes it to Kolkata institute's question paper
After about six months, the Covfefe reappeared in a question paper in one India’s most premier institutes, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 05:09 PM
US President Donald Trump's cryptic tweet of a non-existent word -- "Covfefe" -- sparked a flood of humor and ridicule on the internet earlier this year.

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump's cryptic tweet of a non-existent word -- "Covfefe" -- sparked a flood of humor and ridicule on the internet earlier this year.

The word doesn't exist in English, or apparently any human language. The Regent's English Language Center in London had said: "We can confirm that 'covfefe' is not an English word. Yet."

Newsweek had declared it the "word of the year -- or century."

Indian Statistical Institute in Martingale Theory paper framed a question which says: "Mr Trump decides to post a random message on Facebook and he starts typing random sequence of letters {Uk}k≥1 such that they are chosen independently and uniformly from the 26 possible English alphabets. Find out the expected time of the first appearance of the word COVFEFE."

Twitter user Grieve Chelwa has shared the picture of the paper and it has received over 11,000 retweets and more than 16,000 'likes'.



Here's how Twitter reacted to it:

















