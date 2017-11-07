Doesn't matter if Talha Rasheed is Masood Azhar's nephew or anyone else, we aim at neutralizing terrorists: Army Chief

Army Chief Bipin Rawat has spoken after the encounter of Masood Azhar's nephew and said that it doesn't matter if Talha Rasheed is Masood Azhar's nephew or anyone else as the aim is neutralizing all terrorists no matter where they belong.Russian AK-74 rifle and American M4 Carbine are recovered from JeM terrorists.On recovery of M4 rifle from Pulwama Encounter Rawat said, "This makes it clear that terrorists are getting support from across the border""First time they owned a Pakistan terrorist, that he is a nephew of Masood Azhar. We'll ask them to collect body because they owned it," IGP KashmirThe terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were gunned down by the security forces yesterday in an encounter in Pulwama district's Aglar Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir included Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and outfit's divisional commander.Talha Rasheed"Three militants killed during an encounter at Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama district includes nephew of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and outfit's divisional commander," a JeM spokesman told in a statement.The JeM spokesman identified Masood Azhar's nephew as commander Talha Rasheed.He said two other terrorists who were killed in the encounter include Divisional Commander Muhammad Bhai, a non-local Waseem, a resident of Drubgam, Pulwama.Meanwhile, one security personnel Lance Naik Vrahma Pal Singh lost his life in yesterday's encounter.A civilian was also got injured in the gunfight.Troops of 182 battalion and 183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out.