Does Yogi govt. want to get me killed, questions BSP Supremo Mayawati

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday criticised the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh for elevating controversial cop OP Singh to the rank of Director General of Police. She questioned whether appointing him to the top post was a conspiracy by the BJP to get her killed."BJP is reminding us of Guest House incident of June 1995.The incident took place with the motive to murder me. Akhilesh is not responsible for it. What is BJP trying to prove by elevating the cop involved in that incident to the top post? Govt wants to get me killed, the BSP supremo questioned while addressing a press conference on the outcome of Rajya Sabha polls.OP Singh, who had just taken over as SSP, Lucknow, was blamed for allegedly letting his team remain mute spectators and allow Samajwadi Party workers to attack Mayawati on June 2, 1995. Singh was reportedly placed under suspension after Mayawati came to power as chief minister.Mayawati, however, said Akhilesh was not responsible for the attack.She slammed the BJP for resorting to horse-trading activities to ensure BSP candidate loses in Rajya Sabha polls. "BJP misused the state machinery and used every possible trick to make sure our candidate loses."Mayawati heaped praise on BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's MLA Kailash Nath Sonkar for cross voting in favour of BSP. "He listened to his inner conscience after observing BJP's anti-Dalit agenda," she said.The BSP leader alleged that controversial independent MLA Raja Bhaiya had cheated Akhilesh and warned the latter to be wary of him. "He (Akhilesh) has less political experience," she said.Raja Bhaiya, who has not been in good terms with BSP chief Mayawati, had tweeted last morning that he was with "Akhilesh" and specified that it did not mean that he was with the BSP.Akhilesh also later thanked him on Twitter for supporting Samajwadi Party. However, on Saturday the former UP CM deleted the post.Mayawati said her party is in agreement and in alliance with the Samajwadi Party to make sure BJP-led NDA government does not return to power in 2019.