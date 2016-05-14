Doctor shot dead in south Delhi

A 61-year-old doctor was shot dead by an unidentified man at his clinic in southwest Delhi on Friday night, police said on Saturday.The deceased, Balwan Singh Ramawat, was shot while he was sitting inside his clinic in Palam area around 10 p.m., a police officer told IANS on Saturday."After hearing a gun shot from the doctor's clinic, locals informed police," a senior officer related to the probe said.Ramawat was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.Police said a murder case has been registered at the Palam Village police station against an unknown person and two teams formed to investigate the case.Police suspect that Ramawat could have been murdered over some personal enmity or monetary dispute.