Doctor arrested for raping woman patient

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman patient inside his clinic here, police said on Sunday.Police said the accused Amit Rai is a resident of Sonia Vihar area in east Delhi and runs his clinic near his rented accommodation. He was arrested on Saturday late night soon after the victim's medical reports confirmed sexual assault."The 32-year-old woman, who was suffering from fever, was visiting Rai's clinic from last week. Rai on Saturday told her that she is suffering from typhoid and had to give injection," a senior police officer said."He took her in a room inside a clinic and gave her drugs following which the victim got unconscious. He then raped her and later in the evening, dropped her near the clinic, threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed his crime to anyone," he said.However, the victim later disclosed the crime, police was informed and Rai was later arrested from his residence.