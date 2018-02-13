Don't make a 'tamasha' out of me, cries Ankit Saxena’s father

What a shame @ArvindKejriwal ji..

Why you ran away from utahvni of #ankit_saxena when father of late #AnkitSaxena demanded compensation.

ऐसा भेदभाव काहे pic.twitter.com/yBdo29cKXD



— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 12, 2018



He (Kejriwal) in the past has given Rs 1 crore compensation to Muslim victims: Kapil Mishra on Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal leaving Ankit Saxena's prayer meet after family demands Rs 1 crore compensation https://t.co/EUXHYSUCBX pic.twitter.com/7Ncz7ez5iu

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 13, 2018

In a latest addition to the ruthless murder of Ankit Saxena in the national capital, father Yashpal Saxena cried his heart out when he was asked about Kejriwal's visit to Ankit's prayer meeting. Yashpal said, “do not make my show”.Image: ABP NewsHere it is to be noted that during Ankit Saxena’s prayer meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had left after the family demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation. On this, Ankit's father Yashpal Saxena had said that Kejriwal should not play games with him.Image: ABP NewsIn a conversation with ABP News, Ankit’s father Yashpal Saxena started crying in the middle of the talk. He said, "I do not know Kejriwal is under what compulsions or what is the law and order. I am very mentally disturbed. I don’t know what is true. Leave me at my place. If they want to give compensation or not, everything is fine with me. Don't make a 'tamasha' out of me”He further added, “I had thought Kejriwal was my sympathizer”The opposition also attacked Kejriwal. BJP’s state unit president Manoj Tiwari said "By denying compensation to Ankit, Kejriwal has shown that he is influenced by caste and religion.He further added, “It is shocking to see the AAP government announcing hefty compensation for victims from Muslim community while the same government has kept quiet on the killing of Ankit and Tushar”Kapil Mishra, former AAP's minister and rebel MLA, said Kejriwal in the past has given Rs 1 crore compensation to Muslim victims.Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer-cum-artist, was stabbed to death in west Delhi's Khyala area. The girl's family opposed her relationship with Ankit Saxena as the two belonged to different communities.