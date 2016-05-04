DMK and AIADMK corrupt, vote for BJP: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the AIADMK and the DMK of being corrupt and urged Tamil Nadu's electorate to vote for his party in the assembly elections.Addressing an election rally at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, Shah also accused the Tamil Nadu government of taking credit for welfare schemes for which the central government provided funds.He said unlike the AIADMK and the DMK, there was no corruption charge against the BJP-run central government.He said the central government was providing subsidy for the free rice scheme to the poor but the Tamil Nadu government took credit for the same."There is no difference between the AIADMK and DMK. Both are corrupt."He urged the people to vote for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the May 16 elections.According to Shah, the Rs.2,000 crore released by the central government for flood relief in the state was not used to develop infrastructure but was distributed to people at Rs.5,000 per family.He said that the Sri Lankan Navy had stopped firing at Indian fishermen only after BJP won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.