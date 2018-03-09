Diu to run on 100% Solar power

New Delhi: Diu became the first Union territory of India to run on 100% solar power. The reason behind installing solar plants was to eliminate the dependency on Gujarat government for electricity and water.

Marking an area of 42 square kilometers, Diu is one of the least populated territories. 50 acres of Diu’s land is installed with solar power plants.After consuming electricity supplied from the power grid owned by the Gujarat government and suffering from huge line losses, the solar power came as a relief for local residents as their monthly bill charges have fallen by around 12 per cent.According to the reports, Diu generates 13 MW of electricity per day from solar power generating facilities.The move of removing 0-50 units slab by Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Goa and the Union territories has resulted to change Re 1.20 per unit for 0-50 units to Re.1.01 per unit for 1-100 unitsWith the installation of solar plants, the electricity loss is significantly reduced.