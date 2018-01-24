Discussion is taking place to bring petrol, diesel under ambit of GST: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Huge amount of tax and constant increase in the price of petrol and diesel is, in turn, increasing the burden on the common people.Speaking on the issue Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in Davos to take part in World Economic Forum said, "Discussion is taking place to bring Petrol, Diesel under the ambit of GST."Central government is planning to talk about it with the states."We will talk to the states on this matter," said Dharmendra Pradhan in an exclusive conversation with ABP News.Talking about increasing fuel prices he said that it was because of the rising prices in the international market.Putting light on the investment in the petroleum sector Pradhan said, "In the coming 10 years, there could be investment worth Rs 300 billion in the petroleum sector."Dharmendra Pradhan also said that the government is putting efforts to increase the fuel refining capacity of the country.