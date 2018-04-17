Disabled woman gang raped in Andhra

An auto-rickshaw driver and his two accomplices allegedly raped the 21-year-old, in Phool Bagh area of Vijayanagaram town late on Sunday night.

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 07:51 AM
Disabled Dalit woman gang raped in Andhra

Image: Representational/PTI

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a physically challenged Dalit woman was gang raped in Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

An auto-rickshaw driver and his two accomplices allegedly raped the 21-year-old, in Phool Bagh area of Vijayanagaram town late on Sunday night.

According to police, the woman was on her way to her sister's house in the three-wheeler. The auto driver, who was accompanied by two other men, diverted the vehicle and took the victim to an isolated place, where the accused violated her.

A passerby rushed to rescue her after hearing her cries. He dropped the victim at her relatives' house. She was later admitted to government-run hospital.

Police registered a case of rape and also under the SC/ST Act against the auto driver and the two others. A police officer said they were on the lookout for the accused.

People condemned the inhuman act of the accused and demanded stringent punishment.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 07:51 AM
View Comments
Next Story CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi in IRCTC case
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Jacqueline Fernandez's love for Sidharth Malhotra is so EVIDENT!

Kathua Rape Case: GROUND REPORT from the temple where minor was h...

Kapil Sharma writes ex Preeti Simoes' name on his hand, reveals A...

UP: Woman tied, beaten up by husband for unable to give dowry

Priyanka, Katrina to be opposite Salman Khan in upcoming film Bha...