 Diesel hiked Rs.1.26 a litre, petrol by 83 paise
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Diesel hiked Rs.1.26 a litre, petrol by 83 paise

Diesel hiked Rs.1.26 a litre, petrol by 83 paise

By: || Updated: 16 May 2016 07:27 PM
Diesel hiked Rs.1.26 a litre, petrol by 83 paise
New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Tuesday raised transport fuel prices, with petrol becoming costlier by 83 paise a litre and diesel by Rs.1.26, both at Delhi and inclusive of local levies, with corresponding increase in other states.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in prices, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a release here.

Petrol per litre from Tuesday will cost Rs.63.02 in Delhi, Rs.66.44 in Kolkata, Rs.66.12 in Mumbai and Rs.62.47 in Chennai.

The price of diesel per litre is Rs.51.67 in Delhi, Rs.54.10 in Kolkata, Rs.56.81 in Mumbai and Rs.53.09 in Chennai.

The Indian basket, comprising 73 percent sour-grade Dubai and Oman crudes and the balance in sweet-grade Brent, rose to $45.17 on Friday for a barrel of nearly 160 litres, as per data compiled by the government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Farmers facing problems all over India: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

INDIA
Iran, India deepen military ties
VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...