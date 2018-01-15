Did NSA Ajit Doval attend BJP election strategy meeting in Tripura?

The CPI-M on Monday, citing media reports, said it was "shocking" that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended a meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's house to discuss the election strategy in Tripura."It has been reported in sections of the media that a meeting was held at the residence of Rajnath Singh attended by BJP and RSS leaders to discuss the forthcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland," a CPI-M statement said."Some of the media have also reported that Doval also attended the meeting. If correct, this is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.ALSO READ -"How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP's election campaign? The Home Minister must immediately clarify."In Agartala, CPI-M state Secretary Bijan Dhar said Rajnath Singh on Sunday held the meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal, among others.In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti, he said Doval was also present in the meeting.Dhar, also a CPI-M Central Committee member, said the presence of any person holding a very important position like that of NSA is not only undesirable and objectionable, it is a glaring instance of blatant misuse of administration by the ruling BJP.