Did ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar fail 11 times? Here's the truth

By: | Updated: 24 Apr 2018 01:51 PM
Former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar/ Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: A tweet about former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar failing college 11 times  has been going viral on social media, with several people mocking him, others expressing angst over “waste of public money paid in the form of taxes”.

The message was first posted by Ravinder Sangwan, who wrote “Kanhaiya Kumar has failed yet again, this is 11th time. Congratulations communists. Sources claimed that his masters want him to stay in JNU till 2019 elections”.









The tweet was followed by several reactions. Even socialite Suhel Seth  commented on the troll and said, “Someone told me that @kanhaiyajnusu has failed for the 11th time in JNU. Does that make him a worthy applicant to the @INCIndia party? And why the hell are we taxpayers funding this loser’s education or the lack of it?”

The post also went viral on Facebook page named “I support Ajit Doval”.



Speaking to an English publication, The Quint, Kanhaiya stated the claims as false.

“This information is totally fake. There is no exam for PhD. I am a final year student. My thesis is in the final stage and will be submitted by 21 July, 2018. The subject of my thesis is ‘social transformation in South Africa’. I enrolled in JNU for the integrated MPhil-PhD program in 2011 which is of 7 years duration. I commenced my PhD in 2013. I suspect that someone just created a message with this rumour which then started to circulate. I haven’t even been in JNU for 11 years. This is my 7th and final year” he said.

First Published: 24 Apr 2018 01:51 PM
