 Devotees offer living crabs to Lord Shiva at a temple in Gujarat
Devotees believe that this will bring good luck to them and will fulfill their wishes.

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 12:30 PM
Photo: (ANI Twitter)

Gujarat: India is probably the most culturally dynamic country in the world, where religion plays the most important role. Besides offering flowers at temples the devotees at Gujarat's Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple offers something more and surprisingly, its living crabs.

On Saturday, hundreds of devotees offered living crabs to Lord Shiva at Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Umra.

 



It is an age-old tradition at this temple. Devotees believe that this will bring good luck to them and will fulfill their wishes.
Some believe that offering crabs will also bring good health and will help them especially with diseases related to the ear.

The tradition is followed particularly in the month of Makara Sankranti, every year.

The myth behind this tradition

It is said that Lord 'Rama' was once elated by the crab as it swept on his feet by a wave along with other sea creatures. Following this, he blessed him to be an integral part of divine worship.

The temple authority usually collects all the offered crabs and then releases them into the sea nearby.

