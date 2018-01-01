Delhi wakes up to season's 'worst fog', trains, flights affected; visibility less than 50 metres

Residents of the national capital region woke up to a heavy blanket of fog with the visibility dropping to less than 50 metres. A large number of flights and trains were delayed.Early morning reports say around 56 passengers trains were running late while 15 had to be cancelled.Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the IGI airport as the departure of all domestic and international flights were put on hold.The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.A shallow fog would continue throughout the region all through the day, the Met said, as quoted by news agency IANS. The visibility which was 1,500 metres at 3.30 a.m. dropped rapidly to zero at 5.30 a.m.The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department said.The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 6.4.